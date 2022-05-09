ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
I will never malign Pakistan army, other state institutions: Imran Khan

  • Former premier says accusations against him are false as he is a true patriot
BR Web Desk Updated 09 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that he will never malign the army or other state institutions, adding that accusations against him in this regard are false and baseless, Aaj News reported.

"[PM] Shehbaz Sharif said today that I maligned the army in my Abbottabad speech on Sunday, which is a lie. Sharif's family has no shame. They are the ones who secretly meet the enemies of Pakistan, and then blame people like me for maligning the institutions of the country," Khan said while addressing a public event in Islamabad.

He said that he will never make the institutions controversial. "I am a true patriot, and not like Sharif brothers who flee the country every time their theft is exposed," he said, adding that he would respond to Shehbaz’s allegations in detail in his public gathering in Jehlum on Tuesday.

Khan said that his government had inherited several financial crisis, with the current account deficit mounting up to $20 billion. "However, the PTI government stabilised the economy despite the challenge of a global pandemic."

He challenged PM Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif that wherever they go, the slogans of "thief and traitor" would follow them.

He said that the threats of arrest of character assassination cannot hold him back, as he will continue his fight against the "imported setup" till the "last ball."

"What we are doing is not politics but a jihad against the corrupt mafia," said Imran Khan.

He reiterated his call for "Ghulami Na Manzoor" march towards Islamabad after May 20. "People who can not come to Islamabad should protest in their respective areas," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan was targeting the same institutions that supported him when he was in power.

The premier further said that if the previous governments were offered even 20 percent of the support that PTI received, the country would have achieved a lot of success.

Talking about Khan's controversial remarks in Sunday's address in Abbottabad, he said the PTI chairman made "very dangerous statements".

"Imran Khan's speech was against the institutions," he said, adding that PTI's chairman is speaking directly against state interests.

Addressing the issue of the alleged conspiracy against the outgoing government, the premier said Khan should "explain how intimidation can be termed as conspiracy."

"The letter contained threatening remarks but where did the issue of conspiracy come from?" he asked.

More to follow.

