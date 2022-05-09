ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open lower, extending slump

AFP 09 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Monday, extending a rocky run from the end of last week as markets weigh ongoing worries about inflation and higher interest rates.

Investors will focus especially this week on Wednesday’s consumer price report as the Federal Reserve doubles down on interest rate hikes to combat soaring inflation.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed higher, pushing further above three percent early Monday.

“With a weekend to think over how last week ended, it is clear this morning that market participants are not yet comfortable with the idea of buying on the weakness,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“There are misgivings about the achievability of earnings growth estimates and the resiliency of the US consumer in the face of persistent inflation pressures and rising interest rates.”

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 32,395.81.

Wall St Week Ahead: Battered US stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.9 percent to 4,045.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.1 percent to 11,889.02.

Large tech names were generally lower, with Apple, amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft all down more than one percent.

Uber Technologies fell 1.7 percent as the company reportedly plans to trim expenses and limit additional hiring in response to rising operating costs.

Rivian Automotive plunged nearly 15 percent following a report that Ford will unload eight million shares of the electric truck maker.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open lower, extending slump

IMF will link release of funds to increase in income taxes, subsidy removal: Shaukat Tarin

Imran Khan targeting institutions that supported him: PM Shehbaz

Rupee continues to fall, inches towards its all-time low against US dollar

RDA inflow down 15% in April as cumulative amount hits $4.17bn

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

PM Shehbaz demands formulation of strategy to address economic woes

Sri Lanka PM quits after supporters run riot

Read more stories