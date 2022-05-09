ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool’s Klopp believes title race is still not over

Reuters 09 May, 2022

Liverpool may be three points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with three games to go but manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday he does not believe the title race is done and dusted.

A 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend set Liverpool back after City beat Newcastle United and Klopp was asked if he reportedly told his players the title race was over.

“I’m not sure I said that because I think it’s obvious. It’s clear it is not over, whatever happened,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s league game away at Aston Villa.

“We have three games to play and my concern is how we can win our three games and I have no say in how City can win theirs. We don’t stop believing, that’s what we do.

“As human beings it’s really cool that we can decide for ourselves how we see it. There are facts but we are allowed to ignore them. I try to help the boys see (the situation) like me.”

‘It’s not a funeral’: Klopp urges Liverpool to put Spurs draw behind them

City boss Pep Guardiola had said “everyone in the country” was supporting Liverpool in the title race but Klopp laughed it off as a manager saying things in the heat of the moment.

“I live in Liverpool. Here a lot of people want us to win the league that’s for sure. But even here it’s probably only 50%,” Klopp said.

“As a manager I had this experience recently, we are obviously influenced by the game, the situation.

“I have said things, but would I say it again? No. I said Tottenham play how they play but are still only fifth. It felt good at the moment, but it is probably wrong.”

Klopp confirmed Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was getting “closer and closer” to a return from a foot injury, adding that it was a challenge to pick a team at the end of a gruelling season.

“But the medical department makes it easier sometimes. We will see,” Klopp said. “Bobby Firmino has trained so it is a decision for tomorrow.”

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Juergen Klopp Liverpool Manchester City

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool’s Klopp believes title race is still not over

IMF will link release of funds to increase in income taxes, subsidy removal: Shaukat Tarin

Imran Khan targeting institutions that supported him: PM Shehbaz

Rupee continues to fall, inches towards its all-time low against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

PM Shehbaz demands formulation of strategy to address economic woes

Sri Lanka PM quits after supporters run riot

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Read more stories