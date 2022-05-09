ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.67%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-8.37%)
FFL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.13%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-10.81%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.65%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.76%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.46%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.29%)
TELE 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.2%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-9.91%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.11%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-5.26%)
WAVES 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.39%)
YOUW 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.96%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -183.9 (-4.09%)
BR30 15,066 Decreased By -992 (-6.18%)
KSE100 43,301 Decreased By -1539.8 (-3.43%)
KSE30 16,511 Decreased By -637.7 (-3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa’s rand falls as stronger dollar weighs

Reuters 09 May, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand fell in early trade on Monday as the US dollar scaled to a two-decade high amid growing concerns over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates.

At 0617 GMT, the rand traded at 16.1400 against the dollar, 0.76% weaker than its previous close.

Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, and tighter lockdowns against COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai, have left investors uncertain on many counts, but they are sure that US interest rates are going up – and the dollar is following.

A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier assets like the rand less attractive to investors.

S Africa’s rand firms after mixed US jobs data

Local focus this week will be on March mining and manufacturing numbers, which are due to be published on Thursday and will give some insights into the state of the economy in the first quarter.

Government bonds weakened alongside the currency, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 up 5.5 basis points to 10.145%.

rand

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa’s rand falls as stronger dollar weighs

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

5 edible items: Subsidy likely to continue for 2 more months

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil falls on China demand worries, possible EU ban on Russia oil eyed

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

Read more stories