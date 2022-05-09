ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.22%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.17%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-9.03%)
FFL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
FNEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.39%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.14%)
KEL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.59%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7%)
MLCF 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.49%)
PACE 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.2%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.1%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.72%)
SNGP 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.75%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.41%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.8%)
TRG 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-5.52%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.63%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.57%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.79%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,329 Decreased By -167.3 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,115 Decreased By -942.6 (-5.87%)
KSE100 43,513 Decreased By -1327.9 (-2.96%)
KSE30 16,578 Decreased By -570.7 (-3.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks see heavy selling pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 2.4% in intra-day trading

  • Benchmark index hits low of 43,770, a fall of over 1,070 points
BR Web Desk Updated 09 May, 2022

Uncertainty over inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), rising domestic political noise, and a bearish run in regional stock markets combined to take a a toll on investor-sentiment as the benchmark KSE-100 Index plummeted nearly 2.4% in early-morning trade on Monday.

Stocks across the board witnessed selling pressure with the benchmark index hitting a low of 43,769.27, a fall of 1,071.54 points or 2.4%, in intra-day trading. Index-heavy cement, banks, autos as well as oil stocks took a hit.

At around 11:15, the KSE-100 Index was trading under 43,800, with investors opting to stay on the sidelines.

Last week, the stock market witnessed only one trading session on Friday as the market remained closed from Monday to Thursday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, during this single session, the stock market remained in the grip of a bearish trend.

Across the board selling on investor concerns over PKR instability, rumours of policy rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy and political unrest in the country have kept the market under pressure.

Fourth successive fall: KSE-100 slips below 45,000 as market seeks IMF clarity

“Negative sentiment continues to persist as oil prices increased in the international market, whereas the government remains hesitant in revising the domestic rates, which has increased the price differential claim (PDC) on government subsidies,” Abdullah Umer, analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

“In addition, rising political noise after former prime minister Imran Khan announced a long march towards Islamabad after May 20 is playing on the minds of investors,” he said.

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

Umer added that the rupee has remained under pressure as well after the US Fed Reserve raised its interest rate.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by 0.50%, the biggest jump since 2000 as part of an effort to tame down inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, delays in the IMF programme, and a lack of good news from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia have also sent jitters down the market, added Umer.

This is an intra-day update

Also read: Can Pakistan’s stock market survive an inflation tsunami?

stocks IMF Oil prices PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks see heavy selling pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 2.4% in intra-day trading

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Read more stories