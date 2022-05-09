ANL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.34%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
ASL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
AVN 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.19%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.6%)
FFL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.47%)
FNEL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.04%)
GGL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.45%)
GTECH 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.37%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.19%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.77%)
KOSM 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.96%)
MLCF 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.32%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.18%)
TELE 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.46%)
TPL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
TPLP 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.99%)
TREET 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.45%)
UNITY 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.1%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -95.7 (-2.13%)
BR30 15,612 Decreased By -446.2 (-2.78%)
KSE100 44,061 Decreased By -779.5 (-1.74%)
KSE30 16,791 Decreased By -357.8 (-2.09%)
Mainland China stocks open lower

AFP 09 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: Mainland Chinese stocks dropped at the open on Monday over global inflation worries and the toll of Beijing’s Covid lockdown policies.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent, or 4.89 points, to 2,996.67 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.04 percent, or 0.68 points, to 1,858.71.

China stocks, yuan fall as top leaders double down on ‘zero-COVID’ policy

Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.

