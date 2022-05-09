Mainland China stocks open lower

SHANGHAI: Mainland Chinese stocks dropped at the open on Monday over global inflation worries and the toll of Beijing’s Covid lockdown policies.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent, or 4.89 points, to 2,996.67 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.04 percent, or 0.68 points, to 1,858.71.

China stocks, yuan fall as top leaders double down on ‘zero-COVID’ policy

Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.