Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of IWT: India to build another dam on Chenab

INP 09 May, 2022

LAHORE: India has again violated the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by announcing 540 MW Kwar hydro-electric project located on Chenab River, it has been learnt on Sunday. Pakistan’s water authorities have expressed reservations over the Indian decision of the hydro-electric project over Chenab River, sources said.

Pakistan will write a letter over the contentious water project to India. Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission will seek the details of the project from India, according to the sources. Under the Indus Water Treaty, India is bound to inform Pakistan, six months before initiating a new project over the western rivers including Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus, the sources said.

Contentious project is located on Chenab river in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. India’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved investment for the Kwar hydro-electric project.

Under the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, the two countries share the waters of six rivers in the Indus basin. Pakistan has extensive rights over the western rivers – Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus under the river water treaty, while India has rights over three eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.

India Chenab River Indus water treaty Violation of IWT Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission

Comments

1000 characters

Violation of IWT: India to build another dam on Chenab

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories