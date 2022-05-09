Violation of IWT: India to build another dam on Chenab

LAHORE: India has again violated the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by announcing 540 MW Kwar hydro-electric project located on Chenab River, it has been learnt on Sunday. Pakistan’s water authorities have expressed reservations over the Indian decision of the hydro-electric project over Chenab River, sources said.

Pakistan will write a letter over the contentious water project to India. Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission will seek the details of the project from India, according to the sources. Under the Indus Water Treaty, India is bound to inform Pakistan, six months before initiating a new project over the western rivers including Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus, the sources said.

Contentious project is located on Chenab river in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. India’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved investment for the Kwar hydro-electric project.

Under the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, the two countries share the waters of six rivers in the Indus basin. Pakistan has extensive rights over the western rivers – Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus under the river water treaty, while India has rights over three eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.