Doctor shot dead inside his house in Lahore

NNI 09 May, 2022

LAHORE: A doctor was murdered when unidentified attackers sprayed him with bullets at his home in Lahore on Sunday. The 36-year-old orthopaedic consultant, Fayyaz, was targeted inside his house in Gulshan Ahbab Housing Society in Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore. He received 10 bullets. The gunmen escaped from the scene easily.

Police and forensic teams rushed to the area following the murder and started investigation into the incident. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana took notice of the murder and sought a report from the SP Model Town. The CCPO vowed to bring the culprits to book very soon.

