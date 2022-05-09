SABESP announces R$1.43 profits for first quarter

LONDON: The profits announced by Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of R$1.43 per share, 70 centavos higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 73 centavos.

Profits of 98 centavos per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 83 centavos to R$1.17 per share, with a forecasted mean of 98 centavos per share. The company reported revenue of R$4.87 billion, which is higher than the estimated R$4.22 billion.

The consensus recommendation for the company is “Buy”. * The average consensus recommendation for the water & related utilities peer group is also “Buy”.

Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates.

In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company.

There was a loss of two estimates.

YEAR OVER YEAR

The company reported an increase in revenue to R$4.87 billion from R$4.68 billion in the same quarter last year.