Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hyatt Hotels Corp: A loss of 36 cents per share anticipated

Reuters 09 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Hyatt Hotels Corp is expected to show an increase in its first quarter earnings to -36 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twelve analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -78 cents to 3 cents per share.

The consensus recommendation for the company is “Hold”. This includes two “Strong Buy”, six “Buy”, eleven “Hold”,

The average consensus recommendation for the hotels, motels & cruise lines peer group is also “Hold”.

Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions.

There were no changes to the number of estimates. In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 11.18 percent from -41 cents.

Estimates ranged from a high of -3 cents to a low of -79 cents.

There has been no changes to the number of estimates. The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. The average price target from the fifteen analysts providing estimates is $101.24.

YEAR OVER YEAR

The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $438 million in the same quarter last year. The current quarter consensus estimate of -36 cents per share implies a gain of 93.42 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $-5.48 per share.

Wall Street Hyatt Hotels Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Hyatt Hotels Corp: A loss of 36 cents per share anticipated

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories