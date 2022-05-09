Hyatt Hotels Corp: A loss of 36 cents per share anticipated

NEW YORK: Hyatt Hotels Corp is expected to show an increase in its first quarter earnings to -36 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twelve analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -78 cents to 3 cents per share.

The consensus recommendation for the company is “Hold”. This includes two “Strong Buy”, six “Buy”, eleven “Hold”,

The average consensus recommendation for the hotels, motels & cruise lines peer group is also “Hold”.

Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions.

There were no changes to the number of estimates. In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 11.18 percent from -41 cents.

Estimates ranged from a high of -3 cents to a low of -79 cents.

There has been no changes to the number of estimates. The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. The average price target from the fifteen analysts providing estimates is $101.24.

YEAR OVER YEAR

The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $438 million in the same quarter last year. The current quarter consensus estimate of -36 cents per share implies a gain of 93.42 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $-5.48 per share.