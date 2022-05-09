Brecorder Logo
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc: Losses of 58 cents announced for first quarter

Reuters 09 May, 2022

NEW YORK: The loss announced by Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -58 cents per share, 7 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -51 cents.

Losses of -64 cents per share were anticipated by the fourteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -73 cents to -57 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -64 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue.

The consensus recommendation for the company is “Buy”. * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also “Buy”.

Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. In the last week three analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions.

There was no change to the number of estimates.

YEAR OVER YEAR

The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year.

