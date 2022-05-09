Workhorse Group Inc expected to post loss of 12 cents a share

LONDON: Workhorse Group Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 10. The Loveland Ohio-based company is expected to report a 97.3% decrease in revenue to $14.29 thousand from $521 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Workhorse Group Inc is for a loss of 12 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 98 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.