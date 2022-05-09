Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Workhorse Group Inc expected to post loss of 12 cents a share

Reuters 09 May, 2022

LONDON: Workhorse Group Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 10. The Loveland Ohio-based company is expected to report a 97.3% decrease in revenue to $14.29 thousand from $521 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Workhorse Group Inc is for a loss of 12 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 98 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

Workhorse Group Inc Workhorse Group shares

Comments

1000 characters

Workhorse Group Inc expected to post loss of 12 cents a share

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories