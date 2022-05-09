Brecorder Logo
Alarm.com Holdings Inc reports 39 cents quarterly earning per share

Reuters 09 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Alarm.com Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose 19.1% to $205.44 million from a year ago; analysts expected $191.57 million.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 18 cents.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 26.3% in the last three months. In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Alarm.com Holdings Inc shares had fallen by 9.5% this quarter and lost 29.1% so far this year.

The company reported quarterly net income of $9.08 million.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Alarm.com Holdings Inc is $80.00.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

