Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 08, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 09, 2022)....
09 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 08, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 09, 2022).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-21 (°C) 25-00 (%) 37-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-26 (°C) 01-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:49 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments