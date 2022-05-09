Brecorder Logo
Recorder Report 09 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 08, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 09, 2022).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)       41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana              48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         37-21 (°C) 25-00 (%)       37-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar             40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta               35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       35-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           38-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)       39-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur               48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:06 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:49 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

