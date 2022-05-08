Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt: FO

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, Egypt which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, the government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.”

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt,” he said.

At least 11 troops, including an officer, were killed in a militant attack in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt’s military said on Saturday.

It said in a statement that the militants attacked a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal. It did not give further details on the location.

The statement said security forces clashed with the attacking militants. It said at least five other troops were wounded in the attack.

The attack took place in the town of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastwards from the Suez Canal, the Associated Press quoted the northern Sinai residents as saying.

“The militants ambushed troops guarding the pumping facility, before fleeing to the desert in northern Sinai, the residents said on the condition of anonymity.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s ambush, which was one of the deadliest attacks against Egyptian security forces in recent years.