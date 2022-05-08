Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root to bat at four in tests, says new skipper Stokes

Reuters 08 May, 2022

England’s new test skipper Ben Stokes wants predecessor Joe Root to return to number four in the batting order for the series against New Zealand, a position where he has accumulated over 5,000 runs and notched up 14 centuries.

Root, who resigned from the captaincy after the series defeat against the West Indies, scored two hundreds while batting at three in the Caribbean but Stokes feels that he is more suited to his original position.

“I’ve already spoken with Joe. I’ve asked him to go back to four and I’m going to be at six,” Stokes said. “Wherever Joe bats he gets runs, but his best position is at four. Joe will probably be averaging 90 now instead of 60 so it’ll be good.” Root averages 51.27 at number four compared to 39.67 at three. “I feel him at four and me at six gives us a bit of experience in that gap.

Stokes to be unveiled as England Test captain on Thursday

So you can obviously see where the places are opening up for people… it’s three and five,“ added Stokes, who smashed 161 off 88 for Durham against Worcestershire in the County Championship this week.

The 30-year-old earlier said that he would recall veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were left out of the three-test series against the West Indies which England lost 1-0.

Stokes’ recent appointment is part of a major shake-up in England cricket, with former batsman Rob Key coming in as managing director of the men’s team following the departure of Ashley Giles.

The first of three tests against New Zealand gets underway at Lord’s on June 2.

New Zealand Joe Root Stuart Broad Ben Stokes

Comments

1000 characters

Root to bat at four in tests, says new skipper Stokes

Import of 3MMTs of wheat: PPRA Board for exempting MNFS&R from rules

Withholding agents: FBR to automate process of tax collection, deposit

'Severe heatwave' set to grip entire Sindh from May 11

Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests

UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

SBP urged to remove HS Codes: Rationalisation of AIT on telecom services proposed

Five-day work week: Business community urges SBP to revisit its decision

As Beijing COVID outbreak proves stubborn, mass tests becoming routine

Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to expose ‘US double standards’

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical talks from tomorrow

Read more stories