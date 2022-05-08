Brecorder Logo
World

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris: governor

Reuters 08 May, 2022

Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.

Russia ‘violated’ promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukrainian commander

“Seven of them were injured,” Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

