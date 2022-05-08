Imran urges overseas Pakistanis to expose ‘US double standards’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon overseas Pakistanis on Saturday to expose the US double standards before the world community for its involvement in ‘regime change conspiracy with the help of local traitors in the country’.

In his virtual address to overseas Pakistanis, he said the expatriate Pakistanis must highlight – through social media platforms and by writing articles in newspapers abroad – the dirty trick which the US played in Pakistan and imposed what he dubbed as a corrupt lot of criminals on the people of Pakistan.

He said this is something the Americans could not even think of doing in their own country.

“I would like to urge the expatriate Pakistanis especially those living in Europe and in the UK to raise the issue through various platforms in order to expose the Americans,” he added.

Imran Khan claimed that to topple his government, consciences of the PTI backbenchers and opposition lawmakers were bought while money was invested in the media.

“A tiny US diplomat threatened our ambassador that Pakistan will be pardoned after the success of the no-trust motion. What have I done for which they are offering pardon and whom he was threatening as the prime minister was me,” he added. He regretted that the biggest tragedy was that ‘corrupt rulers and murderers’ were imposed on Pakistan which he said is tantamount to insulting the future of the country.

Will give call for Islamabad long march after May 20: Imran Khan

He said that his relations with Americans went wrong after he plainly said the country would not give any military airbase to the US, adding his trip to Russia was also one of the reasons behind the ‘regime change conspiracy’. “I’m neither against the US nor any other foreign country, but I want friendship based on mutual respect and no slavery and dictation. I had good relations with Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the Americans want to force others to follow their orders like Musharraf did and now ‘Cherry Blossom’ is into, but I can’t accept slavery which I’ve been saying before coming into power,” he said.

He said we should not sacrifice our country for the foreign policy of any other country.

He said: “We wanted cheap gas and wheat from Russia and it had agreed to provide gas and wheat at a 30 per cent lesser price, which could have benefited the country and helped in bringing the inflation down”.

Slamming the present government over the rise in inflation, he said that the prices of essential commodities and others are now soaring to a record level compared to the PTI government, whereas, power tariff was also hiked, “but the media is in a deep slumber which shows its dubious role.”

