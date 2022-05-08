Mubashir Tauqeer becomes PTV MD

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Information (MoI) has accepted the resignation of Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Amir Manzoor and appointed grade-21 officer of Information Group Mubashir Tauqeer as the new PTV MD.

Mubashir Tauqeer is serving as an additional secretary in the Information Ministry. Amir Manzoor was appointed by the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Establishment Division also notified transfers and postings of various officers in the federal bureaucracy. Altamash Janjua, PM Office Deputy Secretary, has been transferred to Gilgit Baltistan and Abdul Wahab Soomro has been appointed as the new PM Office Joint Secretary.

Akhtar Hayat who was posted in Balochistan has now been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Asim Arshad Additional Secretary Power Division Iqbal has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Arshad Majeed has been appointed as Additional Secretary Power Division.