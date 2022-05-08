Sindh CM claims water not being distributed ‘judiciously’

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said due to water shortage in the country’s rivers, province’s water shortfall had reached up to 40 percent. He was talking to the media at village Dost Khan Rind of Taluka Sehwan on Saturday.

Expressing concerns over water distribution, the Sindh CM said water was not being distributed judiciously, adding that if there was a water shortage, naturally then it should judiciously be distributed all over the country.

The chief minister advised growers to avoid cultivating rice in view of water shortage.

“Thanks God Sindh is an ideal province in terms of health facilities as we have SIUT, NICVD, Gumbat Hospital and in all the districts of Sindh including Sehwan, there were health centres providing better treatment facilities to the people free of cost”, He said.

He admitted that there were problems of doctors’ shortage in small health centres for which efforts were being made for making Sindh Public Service Commission functional and added that hopefully SPSC would be made functional soon after which recruitment process of doctors would be started.

Replying a question about incident of harassment at Nawabshah University, the CM said an inquiry had been ordered in this regard and culprits would be brought into court of law.

MNA Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, Raees Amanullah Shahani, former MPA Hasnain Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Farid-ud-Din Mustafa, SSP Javed Baloch and others were also present on the occasion. Earlier, Sindh CM also visited Bhamba, Bilawalpur and Bhan Syedabadand.

