5 stall holders, shopkeepers stopped from selling tea

Recorder Report 08 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of five popular tea points/shops over unhygienic conditions during an inspection campaign in Johar Town the other day.

On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, food safety teams visited several tea points to ensure the provision of hot drinks, fast food, and cookies as well as the implementation of the food regulations.

Jadoon said that PFA has stopped the production of five cafes till further order by imposing emergency prohibition orders. He said that EPOs were imposed for failing to meet the hygienic working environment and non-compliance with the previous instructions of the authority.

Further, the food authority has penalized four cafés (tea points) over violations. He directed cafes to sustain the standards as their names and follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with an iron hand. DG PFA said that PFA has been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for the food industry from day first.

