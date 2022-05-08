President summons NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi summoned a National Assembly session on Monday at 4pm. According to notification issued by National Assembly Secretariat, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the resident has been pleased to summon the National Assembly to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday, the 9thof May, 2022 at 4pm.

A total of 22 disgruntled PTI members of the Lower House of the Parliament who did not submit their resignations will participate in the coming session of the National Assembly.

According to the sources, reports of the National Assembly Standing Committees on various bills would be presented in the house. The sources said that two calling attention notices and answers of questions of the members would be discussed in the coming session of the National Assembly.

