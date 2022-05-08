Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Emergency relief items dispatched to Afghanistan

Recorder Report 08 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched one C-130 Plane to Mazar-e-Sharif, carrying emergency relief items for the people of Afghanistan hit by flash floods, Saturday, Foreign Office said.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, the relief items were sent to Afghanistan on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included tents, flour, rice, and sugar with a view to help the flood victims of the neighboring country.

It stated that a second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan as a neighboring country has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and hopes that the international community would also play its active part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Afghanistan flash floods Pakistan Foreign office Mazar e Sharif Emergency relief items

Comments

1000 characters

Emergency relief items dispatched to Afghanistan

Import of 3MMTs of wheat: PPRA Board for exempting MNFS&R from rules

PM reaches out to underprivileged areas of KPK

SBP urged to remove HS Codes: Rationalisation of AIT on telecom services proposed

Five-day work week: Business community urges SBP to revisit its decision

Muqam heaps praise on Shehbaz

Development work restarted: minister

Withholding agents: FBR to automate process of tax collection, deposit

Imran urges overseas Pakistanis to expose ‘US double standards’

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical talks from tomorrow

Hunza district hit by massive glacial lake outburst flood

Read more stories