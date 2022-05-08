Emergency relief items dispatched to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched one C-130 Plane to Mazar-e-Sharif, carrying emergency relief items for the people of Afghanistan hit by flash floods, Saturday, Foreign Office said.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, the relief items were sent to Afghanistan on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included tents, flour, rice, and sugar with a view to help the flood victims of the neighboring country.

It stated that a second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan as a neighboring country has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and hopes that the international community would also play its active part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022