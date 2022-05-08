Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 7, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 8, 2022)....
08 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 7, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 8, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-19 (°C) 01-00 (%) 37-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:05 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments