Recorder Report 08 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 7, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 8, 2022).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           34-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-19 (°C) 01-00 (%)        37-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)        39-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur            48-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:05 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:50 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

