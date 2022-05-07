Lt-General Muzammil Hussain (retd) resigns as WAPDA chief

Brecorder Logo
Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) has tendered his resignation as chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported Aaj News on Saturday.

He was first appointed as WAPDA chairman back in 2016, by the then-government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and then offered a second-successive term of five years in August 2021 during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) tenure.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman WAPDA, he served Pakistan Army for about 38 years. During his service in Pakistan Army, he discharged his duties on a number of important positions including Chief Instructor in Command and Staff College Quetta and Div Commander in Gilgit-Baltistan. He also served as Inspector General (Training & Evaluation) in General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi and commanded 30 Corps Gujranwala.

He has been a regular speaker in seminars on Pakistan's successful transition to democracy and economic positive trajectory at universities in UK.

