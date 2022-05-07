China’s April forex reserves fall to $3.12 trillion

BEIJING: China’s foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in April, official data showed on Saturday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - fell $68 billion to $3.12 trillion last month, compared with $3.133 trillion tipped a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.188 trillion in March.

China’s yuan slips to fresh 1-1/2-year low on firmer dollar, zero-COVID policy

The yuan fell 4% against the dollar in April, while the dollar rose 5% in April against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, unchanged from 62.64 million ounces at the end-March.

The value of China’s gold reserves fell to $119.73 billion at the end of April from $121.66 billion at the end-March.