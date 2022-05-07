KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 06, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,840.81 High: 45,249.41 Low: 44,784.42 Net Change: 408.60 Volume (000): 87,693 Value (000): 4,570,295 Makt Cap (000) 1,785,634,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,746.03 NET CH (+) 114.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,879.37 NET CH (-) 108.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,005.64 NET CH (-) 78.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,524.59 NET CH (-) 58.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,774.81 NET CH (-) 32.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,557.50 NET CH (-) 86.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-May-2022 ====================================

