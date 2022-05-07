Brecorder Logo
Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 06, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 44,840.81
High:                      45,249.41
Low:                       44,784.42
Net Change:                   408.60
Volume (000):                 87,693
Value (000):               4,570,295
Makt Cap (000)         1,785,634,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,746.03
NET CH                    (+) 114.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,879.37
NET CH                    (-) 108.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,005.64
NET CH                     (-) 78.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,524.59
NET CH                     (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,774.81
NET CH                     (-) 32.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,557.50
NET CH                     (-) 86.95
------------------------------------
As on:                   06-May-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

