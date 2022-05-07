Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 06, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,840.81
High: 45,249.41
Low: 44,784.42
Net Change: 408.60
Volume (000): 87,693
Value (000): 4,570,295
Makt Cap (000) 1,785,634,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,746.03
NET CH (+) 114.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,879.37
NET CH (-) 108.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,005.64
NET CH (-) 78.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,524.59
NET CH (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,774.81
NET CH (-) 32.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,557.50
NET CH (-) 86.95
------------------------------------
As on: 06-May-2022
====================================
