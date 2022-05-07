KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Atlas Honda Limited 31.03.2022 50% (F) 5,585.165 45.01 24.06.2022 10.06.2022 Year End 11.00.A.M to AGM 24.06.2022 Packages Limited - - 30.05.2022 23.05.2022 09.30.A.M. to EOGM 30.05.2022 ===============================================================================================================

