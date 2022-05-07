Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
07 May, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Atlas Honda Limited 31.03.2022 50% (F) 5,585.165 45.01 24.06.2022 10.06.2022
Year End 11.00.A.M to
AGM 24.06.2022
Packages Limited - - 30.05.2022 23.05.2022
09.30.A.M. to
EOGM 30.05.2022
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments