Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Atlas Honda Limited          31.03.2022      50% (F)     5,585.165      45.01      24.06.2022        10.06.2022
                             Year End                                              11.00.A.M                 to
                                                                                   AGM               24.06.2022
Packages Limited                                         -              -          30.05.2022        23.05.2022
                                                                                   09.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   EOGM              30.05.2022
===============================================================================================================

Pakistan Stock Exchange Dividend/Bonus Announcements Atlas Honda Limited

