LIBOR interbank offered rates

07 May, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 06, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.81514   0.32500   0.81514   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.84486   0.80000   0.84514   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       1.37071   1.28600   1.40614   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       1.97214   1.84814   2.01957   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        2.67214   2.54914   2.74843   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

