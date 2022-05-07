Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 06, 2022)....
07 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 06, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.81514 0.32500 0.81514 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.84486 0.80000 0.84514 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.37071 1.28600 1.40614 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.97214 1.84814 2.01957 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.67214 2.54914 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments