WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 6, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-May-22 4-May-22 3-May-22 2-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112339 Euro 0.785675 0.784981 0.787896 0.784371 Japanese yen 0.00573 U.K. pound 0.932952 0.933092 0.932734 U.S. dollar 0.743447 0.7454 0.746396 0.745316 Algerian dinar 0.005112 0.00512 Australian dollar 0.53833 0.529979 0.530464 0.524926 Botswana pula 0.062004 0.061645 0.061205 Brazilian real 0.148821 0.1488 0.148292 Brunei dollar 0.541279 Canadian dollar 0.581889 0.580989 Chilean peso 0.000865 0.00087 0.000867 0.000876 Czech koruna 0.031925 0.031852 0.031956 0.031793 Danish krone 0.105594 0.105496 0.105896 0.105439 Indian rupee 0.009771 0.009746 0.009751 Israeli New Shekel 0.22211 0.221548 0.22235 Korean won 0.000589 0.00059 0.000589 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.171439 Mauritian rupee 0.017204 0.017253 0.017237 Mexican peso 0.036765 0.036804 0.036705 New Zealand dollar 0.48759 0.480522 0.482284 0.479648 Norwegian krone 0.079794 0.079257 0.079513 0.079032 Omani rial Peruvian sol 0.196367 0.194194 Philippine peso 0.014172 0.014253 0.014241 Polish zloty 0.1689 0.167671 0.16766 Qatari riyal 0.204757 Russian ruble 0.011224 0.010738 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.541279 0.538545 South African rand 0.047359 0.046736 0.046798 Swedish krona 0.076121 0.075342 0.07559 0.075757 Swiss franc 0.760715 0.759411 0.763772 0.765919 Thai baht 0.021801 0.021657 Trinidadian dollar 0.110567 0.11044 U.A.E. dirham 0.202436 Uruguayan peso 0.018066 0.018161 0.018211 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

