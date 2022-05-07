WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 6, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-May-22 4-May-22 3-May-22 2-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112339
Euro 0.785675 0.784981 0.787896 0.784371
Japanese yen 0.00573
U.K. pound 0.932952 0.933092 0.932734
U.S. dollar 0.743447 0.7454 0.746396 0.745316
Algerian dinar 0.005112 0.00512
Australian dollar 0.53833 0.529979 0.530464 0.524926
Botswana pula 0.062004 0.061645 0.061205
Brazilian real 0.148821 0.1488 0.148292
Brunei dollar 0.541279
Canadian dollar 0.581889 0.580989
Chilean peso 0.000865 0.00087 0.000867 0.000876
Czech koruna 0.031925 0.031852 0.031956 0.031793
Danish krone 0.105594 0.105496 0.105896 0.105439
Indian rupee 0.009771 0.009746 0.009751
Israeli New Shekel 0.22211 0.221548 0.22235
Korean won 0.000589 0.00059 0.000589
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit 0.171439
Mauritian rupee 0.017204 0.017253 0.017237
Mexican peso 0.036765 0.036804 0.036705
New Zealand dollar 0.48759 0.480522 0.482284 0.479648
Norwegian krone 0.079794 0.079257 0.079513 0.079032
Omani rial
Peruvian sol 0.196367 0.194194
Philippine peso 0.014172 0.014253 0.014241
Polish zloty 0.1689 0.167671 0.16766
Qatari riyal 0.204757
Russian ruble 0.011224 0.010738
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.541279 0.538545
South African rand 0.047359 0.046736 0.046798
Swedish krona 0.076121 0.075342 0.07559 0.075757
Swiss franc 0.760715 0.759411 0.763772 0.765919
Thai baht 0.021801 0.021657
Trinidadian dollar 0.110567 0.11044
U.A.E. dirham 0.202436
Uruguayan peso 0.018066 0.018161 0.018211
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
