Cannon Primax Foam launches Pakistan's first compressed mattress

Cannon Primax Foam has successfully launched Pakistan's first-ever compressed mattress in a box for the convenience and comfort of its clients.

This masterpiece is known as 'Primax in a Box' and has already started to take the nation by storm. Primax in a box is available to all Cannon Primax Foam shops, and is the first and only mattress certified by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority.

This is not only a mattress but an innovation to cater to the needs of all those looking for comfort and “a good night sleep”. This sensational Primax Box mattress is available in King, Queen, double and single sizes.

This mattress is the epitome of convenience and comfort and can be carried easily everywhere. Cannon Primax Foam has a dynamic and Ground- breaking dealership network across the nation and offers you to sit at home and get your favorite mattress delivered to you without any hassle. Moreover, to your surprise, Cannon Primax Foam also provides 100% Money back guarantee in case of any inconvenience.

Since the mattresses are all made of 'Khalis Foam', inconvenience does not stand a chance. Primax in a box is not only a mattress, but also a solution. Cannon Primax Foam is the first and only company which made this mattress available in all big and small cities of Pakistan.

You can visit your nearest outlet to get your hands on this masterpiece or sit at home and order online, your Primax in a box will be at your doorstep in no time. Cannon Primax Foam provides 'instant same day delivery'.

Cannon Primax Foam is determined to bring these new and incredible innovations in mattress industry in Pakistan so that we will be able to compete with the world and make Pakistan proud.

For Mattress in a Box

Q. What Does Mattress in a Box Mean?

A. Mattress in a box means a compressed mattress packed inside a box.

Q. Why Choose Primax in a Box mattress?

A. Primax in a box mattress is not only the best and affordable but also the most comfortable mattress in a box and the first ever in Pakistan, and 100% Money Back guarantee.

Q. What is the best way to Increase Life Span of Mattress in a box?

A. It's advisable that you clean it monthly and fold it and put it back in the vacuum bag when not in use.

Q. What is the Best Affordable Mattress?

A. According to a market survey the best and affordable mattress is the Cannon Primax mattress in a box.

Q. Is the Box strong enough for long?

A. The box is of export quality and can be used over and over again if kept properly.

Q. Why Use Mattress in a Box?

A. Mattress in a box is comfortable and very affordable. Ideal for travelling purposes.

Q. Does Mattress in a Box come in different sizes?

A. Yes mattress in a box is available in King, Queen, single and double sizes.

Q. Is mattress in a box the first box mattress in Pakistan?

A. Cannon Primax Foam is the first ever company to introduce mattress in a box to Pakistan.

Q. Is Cannon a Leading Brand in Pakistan?

A. Cannon Primax foam is among the leading and largest foam and mattress manufacturers in Pakistan. It is now the first ever company to launch the mattress in a box.

Q. Is Mattress in a Box Available in Pakistan?

A. Cannon Primax mattress in a box has been successfully launched in Pakistan and now available on 1200+Shops nationwide. You can visit any of its authorised dealers or simple order it online for one of a kind experience.

Q. Are there any Deliveries charges for primax in a box to be delivered?

A. There me some negligible charges that you may have to afford depending on your location.

Q. Can Cannon Primax Mattress in a box be delivered?

A. Cannon primax foam offers delivery all over Pakistan. This means mattress in a box can be delivered to your doorstep as well.

Q. Is there any Cannon Primax foam in a box money back guarantee?

A. Cannon offers 100% money back guarantee in case of any bad experience and flaw.

Q. What is Primax in a box made of?

A. Cannon Primax in a box is made using 100% khalis foam.

Q. Is Primax in a Box ideal for Beds?

A. Cannon Primax in a box is ideal for bed if you wish to sleep there and it is also ideal for floor. It Can be placed there for a comfortable and promising sleep.

Q. How to Choose the Best Mattress that suits you?

A. Visit Cannon Primax foam website to visit the best mattress.

Q. Is Cannon Primax mattress in a box a good mattress?

A. Cannon Primax mattress in a box is an excellent mattress made using 100% khalis foam that makes it ten times more efficient than other mattresses.

Q. Is Cannon Primax mattress in a box available in markets?

A. Cannon primax mattress is available in the markets and on website. You can order directly to get it delivered.

Q. Is Cannon primax in a box better than other mattresses?

A. Cannon primax in a box is definitely better than other mattresses manufactured with advanced technology.

Q. Can Cannon Primax in a box be carried to different places?

A. Since it is a compressed mattress, it can be easily be carried and put back in the box after use making it extremely ideal for travelling.

Q. What is the Job of the Box in Cannon Primax mattress in a box?

A. It keeps the mattress. You can take the mattress out when you need it and put it back when not in use.

Q. How is Cannon Primax Dealership Network?

A. Cannon primax foam has a strong dealership network nationwide with over 1000 locations.

Q. Does Cannon Primax in a box has good qualities?

A. Cannon primax in a box is an ideal mattress with exquisite qualities.