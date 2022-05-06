Hong Kong shares close with big loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks plunged Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled by worries over rising interest rates and surging inflation, with traders also concerned about China’s Covid lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 3.81 percent, or 791.44 points, to 20,001.96.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 2.16 percent, or 66.20 points, to 3,001.56, and Shenzhen Composite Index slumped 1.71 percent, or 32.27 points, to 1,859.39.