SSGC announces 3-day closure of CNG stations in Sindh

  • Gas supply to industrial units and captive power plants to also be suspended for 24 hours
BR Web Desk 06 May, 2022

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced on Friday it will shut down compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh for three days, reported Aaj News.

All CNG stations of the province will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on May 6, Friday till 8am on May 9, Monday.

According to SSGC, gas supply to industrial units and captive power plants will also remain suspended on May 8 for 24 hours. Supply of fuel to these facilities would be halted from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday.

CNG stations in Sindh shut down again

The decision was taken in the wake of low gas pressure, said the company.

CNG dealers had resumed their business on February 14, Monday after a gap of two and a half months. Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the gas load management plan.

