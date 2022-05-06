Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK annual house price rise eases to 10.8%: Halifax

Reuters 06 May, 2022

ONDON: British house prices rose for a tenth consecutive month in April, although the annual rate of growth eased slightly from the 15-year high recorded in March, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday.

House prices increased by a hefty 1.1% on the month, down from 1.5% in March, and were 10.8% higher in April than a year earlier, just below the peak of 11.2% recorded in February, which was the largest annual increase since June 2007.

House prices so far have shown little sign of being affected by the cost-of-living squeeze caused by consumer price inflation rising to a 30-year high of 7.0%, despite increasing affordability challenges as prices outstrip pay growth.

But this may soon change, as the Bank of England forecast on Thursday inflation would exceed 10% by the end of this year and the economy would shrink sharply in the final three months of 2022.

The BoE raised interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday to 1%, and financial markets see rates rising to 2% or more by December.

BoE hikes interest rate to 13-year peak

“The headwinds facing the wider economy cannot be ignored,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

“The house price to income ratio is already at its highest-ever level, and with interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year,” he added.

Halifax UK annual house price

Comments

1000 characters

UK annual house price rise eases to 10.8%: Halifax

KSA urged not to withdraw its deposits: Miftah

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Sheikh Rashid seeks pre-arrest bail from LHC

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

National strike in Sri Lanka to demand govt step down

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

Read more stories