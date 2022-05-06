Interview with Raheel Nabi Shah, Director & CDO – XenithPR

‘Innovate, innovate and innovate some more’

Raheel Nabi is a marketing and communications expert with over 12 years of local and international experience. He has been affiliated with Xenith PR since 2012, re-joining the agency in 2017 as Director and Chief Disruption Officer. He heads business development, client relations and business strategy and expansion efforts for the organization. Prior to his re-joining Xenith, he served as Head of Marketing in a Berlin-based block-chain marketing startup, after his 2-year tenure in the financial industry of Pakistan as a Digital Communications Manager.

Raheel is a recognized trainer, having hosted numerous training sessions in association with Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) and Pakistan Society for Training & Development (PSTD).Following are the edited excerpts of a conversation BR Research had with him recently:

BR Research: How would you describe your experience in PR and communication, and the evolution of corporate marketing and communications and the PR industry over the years including the conventional ATL and BTL media as well as the transformation brought by digital media?

Raheel Nabi Shah: I believe the biggest transformation of recent history that I got to see was COVID-19 driven – where digital suddenly took front and center stage for everyone, without exception. This gave all companies, particularly those who were cynical in the past, a taste of what digital has to offer versus other media. And while it is impossible for companies, and definitely not advisable, to leave everything else and shift to one channel only, I think digital finally cemented its place in a lot of company’s marketing and communication mix as a permanent and long-term addition, instead of being a half-hearted check-list addition.

Likewise in PR, digital PR has started taking front and center stage, with each passing day. Requests for appearances and activities which can be covered by digital publications has increased drastically over the last few years, and that is a welcome change for all of us in the industry.

That said, legacy verticals - such as print and electronic, cannot ever be written off. Their reach numbers can appear cyclical at times to some, but it is an integral part of every country’s story and foundational fabric, and cannot ever be overlooked. What some digital marketers were bent on calling outdated and irrelevant, still reaches millions across our nation – and help in forming thousands of decisions and opinions every day. I am genuinely thrilled to see most publications across Pakistan have actually embraced this digital transformation in great stride, by setting up their own digital outreach platforms. It is this merging of the two worlds that will set the course of the future, rather than an either-or situation.

One transformation I am hopeful for in the coming future though, in regards to legacy media, is to see business channels resurface in Pakistan, or at the least dedicated business programming to return. It is something that we, in the communications industry, and all companies invested in the eco-system are silently praying for. It is surprising that a country as focused on the economy and business news as we are, went through the tremendous loss of seeing such channels shut down in the past.

BRR: What sets you apart from other mushrooming PR agencies?

RNS: Traditionally my answer would be that our legacy and the successful journey of 22+ years differentiates us from the industry that we exist in.

But behind the scenes, diversity within the work portfolio is important. Over two decades, our teams have worked hard and fast to gain expertise of multiple industries to cover all legs of the communication industry verticals. From traditional to digital, to a hybrid mix of both.

We do not limit our services or expertise to select industries or companies, we have expertise, experience and a shining track record in almost all sectors of the business. We refuse to get labelled and be boxed-in.

As an example: on any typical day, we are working on a crisis communication project for a large-scale organization, to helping a lifestyle brand with their digital reach using the help of celebrity influencers, to working with a startup to grow their consumer number, to an individualized training session for a company’s head of communications.

Our focus has been on providing exemplary service, backed by a dedicated team of industry professionals, helping unlock the value of communication – for whoever needs it, in whichever shape or form.

BRR: What kind of clients do you focus on and what are the areas of interest for you?

RNS: Like I mentioned earlier, we work with clients of all shapes, sizes and industries. We are agnostics in this regard, and work with anyone who is looking for help or assistance within the communications framework and where we feel we can add value for them.

But in terms of areas of interest, I am always looking for an excuse to experiment and innovate, more and more. This is the spirit that helped Xenith PR grow from just providing PR services to its clients in 1999, to now offering such a diverse set of service deliverables.

A prime example of this deeply ingrained need to try out new things was when last year our design and content teams put together some collaterals for a client of ours, for one of their internal communication campaigns. The work was extensive, newsletters, speeches, employee campaigns etc., which all went smoothly, and we were sitting together to explore more avenues to expand the campaign. From within those meetings, we thought of workspace branding and said that could be a new thing for us. Subsequently, we not only designed an entire office branding campaign, but with the help of some truly remarkable vendors, we took charge of the end-to-end execution as well. Sure, we had to reprint a few items initially to get the hang of the new materials but we pushed hard and learnt all we could in one night. Today, all the installed items still stand in all their unfaded glory– a year of use and abuse later. I am extremely proud of how this project evolved, and I can’t help quoting this example to showcase our focus on agility and portfolio diversity.

That said - within industries, I personally am very interested in the FinTech and Finance sector in Pakistan – some early birds are already showing tremendous growth and promise for the country and its people, and I really want to explore how we can help further this conversation to areas beyond our major cities and districts, right to the grass root level.

For the team at large, we are focusing heavily on sustainability. It is a topic that naturally bonded new members of our team with the ones who have been with us through our journey – it just genuinely felt like the area of collective growth for all of us, and we are going all in on this.

As a result of this focus, we launched our very own platform this year - called Xenith Impacts. A platform that promises to only look at Sustainability – environmental, society and cultural sustainability, to be precise. We are cooking up some interesting projects and messaging under this umbrella, and all of us are pumped seeing the warm response it’s receiving already after its first campaign.

BRR: What planning tactics do you use when developing a PR strategy? And what is your revenue model?

RNS: We stay focused on the end objective through-out all stages of our process: from pitching to new clients,to right down to making and executing the final execution plans. Our teams are forever looking at maximizing value looking at the entire framework and beyond, understanding which activities stand to offer the most for all stakeholders involved.

Every other step and data point comes in second for us: resources required, time required, steps involved and costing. By the end of it, there are a million moving parts involved in each process and step, but the end goal is always the same: fulfill that business objective to the best of our abilities.

This process also, at times, leads us to telling our clients that we cannot deliver to their expectation – and I think this action also differentiates us from other companies. We have no qualms in reading and laying out the realities for all those involved and understanding that that might not be something a client is looking for. However, as self-detrimental as it may appear, honesty, with ourselves and all our partners, has been a corner stone of our existence. We are extremely proud of our knowledge and expertise, and believe that is why companies choose to work with us. This means, while we will go the whole 9-yards to make it work, we will also be the first to tell someone their objectives are on a different path than what they should be on, at the time.

In terms of our revenue model, we work on 3 broad structures: retainer based, activity based, and/or result based costing.

Each model has its own sets of advantages and opportunity areas that we always lay out for potential clients to help them choose from.

BRR: As COVID-19 triggered a deep economic downturn, marketers around the world faced tough strategic choices including marketing budgets. In your view, how is the industry changing post pandemic? What have been the changes to media plans, PR activity, and ad spend in the local corporate sector as the economy comes out of the pandemic? Are things back to normal?

RNS: COVID-19 has changed a lot for everyone, and our industry is no different. One of them is that the focus of companies moved from undertaking activities to looking at business objectives.

A lot of companies understood that there were a lot of initiatives or leverage that they were undertaking, which were labor and cost intensive, but not as gracious in their results. That same resource could be diverted to other activities, which suddenly provided a lot more in return for everyone. We are seeing that trend now. Most RFPs now categorically state that instead of companies providing a list of activities, they are open to suggestions – and weighing options based on efficacy and ROI, versus doing something for the sake of doing it.

This, obviously, was the end result of a tightening marketing budget, but has led to further budget optimization. We can argue the positives and negatives of a shrinking budget, but I remain firm on this belief that whoever can innovate with deliverables at this time, will thrive. Sure, some high profit activities are suddenly left in the lurch, but it has opened up room for so much more.

Overall, businesses are getting smarter and sharper with their budgets. COVID-19 really sped up this process.

Are things back to normal? I don’t think so. And I don’t want them to ever go back to what we considered normal either. This new normal is definitely better, and it cannot, should not and will not be easy for everyone to just up and revert.

BRR: What opportunities and gaps do you see in social media marketing?

RNS: Social media marketing has two facets in Pakistan. One is the standard, something we started offering to our clients exactly 10 years ago, which is page management. Agencies, like us, fix a set number of deliverables with a client, and some auxiliary services and go on our ways.

The other side of social media marketing is the result deliverable domain. Using all online tools available to help with the bottom-line or day-to-day business results. It involves social media management also, but then has a whole lot more attached to it, including lead generation, social media e-commerce stores, application adoption and others. The list is extremely exhaustive.

This side has a lot of potential in Pakistan. Bigger companies, with significant spending power, have understood this equation, and that’s where the concept of a growth manager comes in. I undertook my first lead generation campaign back in 2014 for one of the financial banks of Pakistan, and I have been amazed with the potential ever since.

Now is the time to drive these results for small-scale organizations and home-grown businesses. This is where I see a lot of opportunities. And, because of the nature of the work, it can all be done on a result-based costing model – making it a credible win for both, companies and agencies alike.

BRR: What are your plans for the next couple of years? What trends will dominate the PR industry in 2022 and beyond?

RNS: Innovate, innovate and innovate some more. This is hardwired into our core DNA now. Over the next few years, I want the organization to keep exploring new avenues and opportunities – to help unlock more value for our clients and partners in and outside of Pakistan. While we can already claim to provide one of the largest-sets of deliverables to our clients from under one roof, I want us to take this further than anyone has taken it before in Pakistan.

That said, we do not dream of becoming the biggest agency in the country, nor do we dream of having the largest team in the country. Our mission and vision are simple, unlock the power of communications, for anyone and everyone who needs it.

Instead of the biggest team, we want the best team there is. This means hiring fresh talent also, and up skilling them all the way.

Instead of the greatest number of clients, we want those great clients who value our relationship and our experience, and want to work and explore the future with us, together.

If there is one thing we have learnt during the trying times of COVID-19, it is that this vision and mission that we have established for ourselves, works. For us, and all of our partner clients who stand with us today.