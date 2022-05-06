Brecorder Logo
Veteran politician Shujaat rejects rumours about PML-Q

06 May, 2022

GUJRAT: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat on Wednesday said that those who are circulating rumours regarding rifts among party leaders will fail. Addressing a press conference in Gujrat, the PML-Q president said that these people will have “to eat humble pie” for spreading rumours.

“I pray to God for their guidance,” he added.

Shujaat said that the politicians should avoid differences and focus on solving the issues faced by the nation.

“Inflation is rising and the factors playing a part in increasing the prices should be identified,” he said.

The PML-Q leader said that his party will rectify any mistakes made on their part, adding that they will not side with the oppressors.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, during the conference, said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan sympathises with the people of Pakistan.

“He believes in the betterment of the situation of the people and encouragement of religion,” he said.

Talking about the rumours, Elahi said disagreements in homes are normal. “We were one and we will remain as one,” he said. The Punjab Assembly speaker also said his party leaders will never take any positions and ministries that do not give any respect. “The Sharifs have done as much damage as possible, especially to Gujrat,” added Elahi.

