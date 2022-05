Prisoner dies in hospital’s ‘jail ward’

LARKANA: An elderly prisoner died of diabetes and asthma in Jail Ward of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana during Eid Fitr holidays.

According to details, a 60-year-old prisoner of Central Jail Larkan, Akbar, son of Rahib Chandio, died of diabetes and asthma in the Jail Ward of Chandka Medical College Hospital during Eid Fitr holidays. The deceased, a resident of Dadu, had been undergoing 19 years imprisonment in a murder case.