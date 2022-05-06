Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Govt striving to improve country’s economy: Hamza

Recorder Report 06 May, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said the government is wholeheartedly working to improve the country’s economy. Talking to journalists after visiting the Children Hospital, the chief minister said politics depended on any country’s economy. “If economy improves then politics will also flourish,” he said.

In response to a question, he described the supremacy of law as a prerequisite to the country’s development and said those who had “played with the Constitution” would have to pay the price.

Hamza Shehbaz said the previous government promised to provide five million houses to people, but in reality thousands of people became homeless due to their inept policies. He regretted that millions of people “became unemployed” during the period when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in power.

He said he had directed the provincial health authorities to ensure provision of free medicine to the masses.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Dar-ul-Shafqat and distributed Eid gifts among orphaned children there.

He urged the charitable organisation’s management to take effective steps for providing “best facilities” to the children and assured them of his government’s all-out support in this regard.

“We should include the poor and the helpless in the festivities of Eid, as this is the true philosophy and spirit of the festival,” he added.

