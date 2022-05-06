‘Crisis-hit’ Punjab ‘taken hostage’ by force: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Thursday said that the crisis-hit Punjab province has been taken hostage by force. In a statement on Twitter, Cheema said that the silence of mainstream political parties on the constitutional crisis in Punjab is extremely worrying and added that Awab Alvi, son of President Arif Alvi, will be the next Chief Minister of Sindh if such practices become the culture of our politics.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Governor said that you created a political crisis by unconstitutional use of power and Hamza Shehbaz took unfair advantage of being your son. He maintained that by becoming the Chief Minister through unconstitutional means Hamza had taken the province hostage. He said that he has officially informed the Prime Minister and the heads of other constitutional bodies about the situation.

He further stated in the letter that he was aware of the political and legal impasse in the province and considered it his responsibility to inform him (Prime Minister) of some important reasons in this regard.

The Governor said that Usman Buzdar’s resignation is controversial, and the PML-N won the support of the turncoat members for a majority in the Punjab Assembly; “the name of those who changed allegiances was presented to the media”.

He stated that the Punjab Assembly Secretariat had also sent him a report on the CM’s disputed election and the Secretary Assembly informed him (Governor) about the violations that took place during the fraudulent elections. “The media also showed controversial elections to the world and Advocate General Punjab also declared the election of Chief Minister as illegal,” he added.

He further said in the letter that the recent election is a black mark on the 100-year history of the Punjab Assembly, while the Punjab Chief Secretary and the IG Punjab also played a vicious role in this matter.

Further, the Governor also wrote a letter to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the current situation, along with the letter to the Commander-in-Chief and also sent copies of the letters to the President and the Prime Minister.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema requested the Army Chief to play his role by implementing the constitutional framework in the province and restoring the confidence of the people in the federal and provincial governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022