Kuli Khan Khattak’s Chehlum held

PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Raza Kuli Khan Khattak (1937-2022) former Chairman Biboojee Group of Companies, former Honorary Consul of France in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province since 1969 was held. He was elder son of late Gen Habibullah Khan Khattak, elder brother of Gen Ali Kuli Khan Khattak, Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak, father of Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak. The chehlum ceremony was widely attended by family members well-wishers and close family friends.

Raza Kuli Khan Khattak was awarded two time French highest Civil Award Order of Merit by the French President for his vital role in developing strengthening the Pak French Relations in various fields of life like Education Cultural Business.

