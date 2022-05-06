PDM terms Mazari’s letter to UN ‘interference in Pakistan’s affairs’

QUETTA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari’s letter to the United Nations (UN) and said that it was an invitation to international establishment to intervene in Pakistan’s internal politics.

“The PDM strongly condemns and rejects this undemocratic act”, said Hafiz Hamdullah, adding: “The blasphemy law is not going to be used against anyone. But, under the national law, no one is allowed to blaspheme.”

He said the Islamic provisions of the Constitution and the protection of Islamic values were bothering Imran Niazi and his masters.

“You [Shireen Mazari] and Imran Niazi and company remained silent on the violation of the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool and Masjid-e-Nabwi”, he directed his criticism at Mazari and the PTI leadership.

“Imran Niazi did not condemn the incident, nor did he disassociate himself from the people involved”, he added.

“Instead, former ministers of Imran Niazi encouraged those involved in violating the sanctity of the Prophet’s Mosque with various tweets and statements”, he flayed.

He also commented on the Punjab governor’s letter to the army chief. “It is tantamount to inviting establishment to interfere in politics which is a blatant violation of the Constitution and his oath as governor,” he stated.

“The Punjab governor will not get the help he is waiting for. The institutions have decided to be neutral”, he added. “The army chief is with the Constitution and law. He cannot help the violators of the Constitution, nor will he do”, he affirmed.