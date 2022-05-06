Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Two men drown in river while taking selfie

HEAD KHANKI: Two men drowned while taking selfie at Head Khanki on Wednesday. They were busy taking selfies in an...
06 May, 2022

HEAD KHANKI: Two men drowned while taking selfie at Head Khanki on Wednesday.

They were busy taking selfies in an old boat parked by the river, which capsized due to strong winds, however, rescuers reached the site for rescue operation.

They were identified as 23-year-old Basharat Ali and 20-year-old Mubashir, residents of nearby village Dhila Chatha.

