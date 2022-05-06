Pakistan
Two men drown in river while taking selfie
HEAD KHANKI: Two men drowned while taking selfie at Head Khanki on Wednesday. They were busy taking selfies in an...
06 May, 2022
HEAD KHANKI: Two men drowned while taking selfie at Head Khanki on Wednesday.
They were busy taking selfies in an old boat parked by the river, which capsized due to strong winds, however, rescuers reached the site for rescue operation.
They were identified as 23-year-old Basharat Ali and 20-year-old Mubashir, residents of nearby village Dhila Chatha.
Comments