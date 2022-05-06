‘Karachi rights movement’ to enter ‘decisive’ phase very soon: JI leader

KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced its decision to take its ongoing ‘Karachi Rights Movement’ into a ‘decisive’ phase soon after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Talking to media personnel at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, chief of JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said his party has resolved to take its rights campaign into its ‘decisive’ phase.

The campaign aims to mobilise support from people of all walks of life and from all parts of the city for their rights, he said. The past and present governments had “unfortunately abandoned” the metropolis, which continues to face huge problems.

“Unfortunately no ruling party paid any heed to the burning issues of the mega-city that happens to be the economic hub of the country,” he said.

A private electricity supply company continues to hit Karachiites with load-shedding even during Eid-ul-Fitr, he said.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to cancel the licence of K-Electric and conduct a forensic audit of its accounts.

