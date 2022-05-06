Brecorder Logo
Govt committed to freedom of press, speech: Shehbaz

PPI 06 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the incumbent government is fully committed to freedom of the press and speech. In a tweet, he said Pakistan fell 12 places on the Press Freedom Index in the last year of Imran Khan’s government and 18 places during the entire tenure of the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Sharif said his controversial policies not only earned Imran Khan the dubious title of “Press Freedom Predator” but also put Pakistan’s democracy in a bad light.

In its latest index involving 180 countries, the Reporters Without Borders placed Pakistan at the 157th position, compared to 145th in 2021 and 139th in 2018, the year when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power.

