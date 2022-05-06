Brecorder Logo
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 05, 2022)....
06 May, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 05, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.33029   0.32486   0.33171   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.84514   0.76371   0.84514   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       1.40614   1.23886   1.40614   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       2.01957   1.82629   2.01957   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        2.74843   2.54414   2.74843   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

