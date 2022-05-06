Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
06 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 05, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.33029 0.32486 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.84514 0.76371 0.84514 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.40614 1.23886 1.40614 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.01957 1.82629 2.01957 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.74843 2.54414 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
