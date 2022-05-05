Brecorder Logo
Turkey’s trade deficit nearly doubled in April

Reuters 05 May, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s trade deficit climbed 98.1% year-on-year in April to $6.10 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday, as soaring energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent global commodity prices soaring, threatening to derail Ankara’s new economic programme that aims to tackle high inflation with a current account surplus.

Turkey’s exports rose 24.6% to $23.36 billion in April, while imports jumped 34.9% to $29.47 billion, data also showed.

Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

Announcing the numbers, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said the impact of high commodity prices, including natural gas and oil, could be seen on imports, but exports showed a strong performance nonetheless.

Turkey's trade deficit

