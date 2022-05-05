Hong Kong shares finish down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday in negative territory as traders were unable to maintain an early rally, weighed by another weak reading on China’s economy.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.36 percent, or 76.12 points, to 20,793.40.

Hong Kong stocks cling onto last week’s gains, HSBC jumps

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.68 percent, or 20.70 points, to 3,067.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also gained 0.68 percent, or 12.78 points, to 1,891.66.