Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices up over 1% after US Fed softens stance

Reuters 05 May, 2022

Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out large, aggressive interest rate hikes for the year as the central bank seeks to contain inflation without triggering an economic recession.

Rate hikes tend to lift bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold, which is also perceived as an inflation hedge, is now up for a third straight session in what could be its longest winning streak since mid-April.

Spot gold was up 1% at $1,900.38 per ounce, as of 0548 GMT, after rising to its highest since April 29 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 1.8% to $1,901.90.

Gold prices subdued as investors look to Fed rate decision

Market participants are cutting hawkish bets and that’s been a catalyst for gold’s rise, along with the possibility of inflation leaking through as the Fed is not fighting it as hard as expected, trading firm City Index’s senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

“With the Fed (meet) behind us … it does allow gold to shine again in the risk-off environment, which is otherwise known as the Ukraine-Russia confrontation,” Simpson said.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a widely expected half-a-percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, as it seeks to tighten pandemic-era monetary policy.

However, Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings, driving US Treasury yields and the dollar sharply lower, and supporting gold.

The dollar was holding steady near a one-week low, making the greenback-priced gold more attractive for overseas buyers.

Spot silver climbed 0.8% to $23.15 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.9% to $999.68, and palladium gained 0.7% to $2,270.79

Gold Spot gold bullion Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices up over 1% after US Fed softens stance

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Govt will not do anything to undermine SBP's independence: Miftah Ismail

Oil climbs on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Global LNG imports up 4.5% on post-COVID demand surge in 2021

Punjab governor continues to speak out against Hamza Shehbaz

Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

Fed lifts rates by half point, biggest jump in 22 years

Man City have to accept madness of football: Guardiola

Worsening global food security needs Ukraine, Russia production, UN chief says

Read more stories