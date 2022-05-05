Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US condemns suicide attack at KU

  • US State Department spokesperson Ned Price says terrorist attack at a university or at a religious site a true affront to mankind
BR Web Desk Updated 05 May, 2022

The US has condemned last week's terrorist attack at the University of Karachi, saying that it wants to work with Islamabad on counterterrorism.

"There was a suicide bomb blast in Pakistan. Due to situation in Afghanistan, we have seen rising terrorism in Pakistan. The security assistance was suspended by previous US administration. It is still suspended. Is there any reviews going on?" US State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked during the weekly press briefing.

"Well, at the time, we strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi university ... we reiterate that condemnation today.

"A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we’ve seen recently – that is a true affront to mankind," the spokesperson replied.

Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed by female suicide bomber in Karachi university

On April 26, at least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured after a suicide blast targeted a van carrying staff from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Price also said that the US values its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

"We want to continue to work together in areas where we have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well."

Pakistan US Ned Price KU University

Comments

1000 characters

US condemns suicide attack at KU

Govt will not do anything to undermine SBP's independence: Miftah Ismail

Oil climbs on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Global LNG imports up 4.5% on post-COVID demand surge in 2021

Punjab governor continues to speak out against Hamza Shehbaz

Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

Fed lifts rates by half point, biggest jump in 22 years

Man City have to accept madness of football: Guardiola

Worsening global food security needs Ukraine, Russia production, UN chief says

Read more stories