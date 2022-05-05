US condemns suicide attack at KU

The US has condemned last week's terrorist attack at the University of Karachi, saying that it wants to work with Islamabad on counterterrorism.

"There was a suicide bomb blast in Pakistan. Due to situation in Afghanistan, we have seen rising terrorism in Pakistan. The security assistance was suspended by previous US administration. It is still suspended. Is there any reviews going on?" US State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked during the weekly press briefing.

"Well, at the time, we strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi university ... we reiterate that condemnation today.

"A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we’ve seen recently – that is a true affront to mankind," the spokesperson replied.

On April 26, at least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured after a suicide blast targeted a van carrying staff from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Price also said that the US values its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

"We want to continue to work together in areas where we have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well."