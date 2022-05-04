Brecorder Logo
Aware of restrictions on media outlets in Pakistan, says US

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says vibrant, free press and informed citizenry important for any nation
BR Web Desk Updated 04 May, 2022

The US has said that it is aware of significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan, adding that such restrictions on freedom of speech undermine the country's image and ability to progress.

This was stated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press briefing on World Press Freedom Day.

"Pakistan remains among those countries in the world considered the most dangerous place for journalists. Last year, many journalists were killed, kidnapped, and tortured for exposing crime and corruption and criticising some of the government policies. Has the State Department ever taken up this issue in bilateral talks with Pakistani authorities?" a Pakistani journalist asked during the briefing.

“The short answer is yes, we take this up in our engagements with Pakistani counterparts.

Of course, this is also a feature of the annual Human Rights Reports that we put out, and, of course, we’re aware of significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society more broadly in Pakistan,” Blinken said.

The secretary said that a vibrant, free press and informed citizenry were important for any nation and its future, including Pakistan.

These practices of curbing free media undermined freedom of expression, he added.

"They undermine peaceful assembly. They undermine Pakistan’s image as well as its ability to progress. So it is something that comes up both in our direct engagements and in the work that we’re doing every day," the US Secretary of State said.

As per the World Press Freedom Index, Pakistan has fallen 12 points on the press freedom score in one year and now ranks below Afghanistan. Pakistan also ranked below India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Meanwhile, it ranked above Bangladesh, Iran, and China.

F Nawaz May 04, 2022 02:29pm
Pakistan has a rabid media.
